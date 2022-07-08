Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif Reveals Older Brother Passed Away 'Unexpectedly'

Getty

"Nowadays, our world is obsessed with super heroes, but growing up… he was mine."

Dr. Paul Nassif is sharing some heartbreaking news.

On Thursday, the "Botched" star took to Instagram to reveal that his brother, Chris Nassif, passed away "unexpectedly" the day prior. In the heartbreaking announcement, Nassif, 60, paid a tribute to his older brother, whom he called his "hero" and a "legend."

"Yesterday I lost my big brother, unexpectedly. Words can't begin to describe the loss that my family, his friends and I are feeling right now," he began in the caption of the post, which featured a photo of his brother. "Chris Nassif was, and always will be, a legend. Nowadays, our world is obsessed with super heroes, but growing up… he was mine."

Nassif continued, "I always looked up to him, whether it was when he graduated from USC and I followed in his footsteps or when he started his very own talent agency at the age of 22-years-old and ended up representing some of the biggest stars on the planet, from Sofia Vergara to Luke Perry to Ricky Martin, and the list goes on… he was always my hero."

"More recently, he became a successful producer, where he produced a variety of films and was still working on numerous promising projects in the film and television landscapes," he added.

The plastic surgeon went on to note that "when push comes to shove, there is no one on this planet that will have your back like your big brother."

Nassif then asked his followers to "please keep our family in your prayers during this unimaginably difficult time," adding, "Remember that you never know when you could lose someone who means everything to you, so never take a moment for granted."

Ending his post, he called Chris "the best brother I could've hoped for."

"He helped raise me," Nassif concluded. "I know that I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn’t for him. I love you always my brother @cnassif59."

Fans took to the comments section to express their condolences to the Bravo star over his brother's passing.

Meanwhile, Nassif also posted the sad news on his Twitter account on Thursday, calling Chris' death an "unexpected and tragic event."

"Yesterday, on July 6th, we lost my older brother Chris Nassif, Sr," Nassif tweeted. "He was a beloved brother, father, husband and uncle. This was an unexpected and tragic event that has caused extreme sadness for us all. The Nassif family appreciates you respecting their privacy at this time."

It's unclear what caused Chris Nassif's sudden death.