Jennifer Aniston Shares Tribute to Morning Show Camera Assistant Killed in Motorcycle Accident

Getty

"He was so skilled and dedicated to his job," Aniston wrote of camera assistant Gunnar Mortensen, whom she called "one of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set."

Jennifer Aniston is paying tribute to "The Morning Show" camera assistant Gunnar Mortensen, who tragically died in a motorcycle accident.

On Thursday, the 53-year-old actress shared a post on her Instagram Stories, in which she mourned the passing of Mortensen, calling him "one of the bright lights" on the set of the award-winning AppleTV+ series.

"This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen," Aniston wrote alongside photos of Gunnar with his wife and son. "One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set. As a camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job."

"In memory of Gunnar, a page has been set up to help raise funds for his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars during this difficult time," she added, before concluding, "We are going to miss you Gunnar 💔."

The "Friends" alum also shared a link to the GoFundMe, which was set up by the International Cinematographers Guild in Los Angeles, ICG Local 600. The guild shared a statement in the fundraiser's description, revealing that Mortensen "died on Monday, July 4, from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident."

"Gunnar is survived by his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars," the statement added. "In memory of Gunnar, Local 600 has set up this GoFundMe page to help raise funds for his family at this difficult time. We encourage you to donate if you can."

Instagram

The GoFundMe has raised way over its $20,000 goal, earning nearly $130,000 as of Friday morning.

According to the Riverside County Coroner's Office, per PEOPLE, Mortensen -- who resided in Idyllwild, California -- died on Monday after he was involved in a motorcycle crash on Southern California State Route 74, between the cities of Hemet and Mountain Center, that evening.

Mortensen was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Per the outlet, there were no other vehicles involved in the accident, and it's still under investigation.