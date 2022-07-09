Celebrities Who Have Shared Abortion Stories After Roe v. Wade Reversal

Getty

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion. After nearly 50 years, SCOTUS reversed the 1973 landmark decision and ruled that it's up to the states now whether or not they outlaw abortion. The immediate public response was overwhelming, with many outraged that women's rights to their own bodies could so easily be stripped away.

While many took to the streets to protest the repeal of the constitutional right, others took a more personal approach, sharing recollections of their own abortions. Some brave celebrities even used their platform to open up about their own abortion stories, getting candid about what led to their decision. Although it's unclear what the future holds in light of the Supreme Court's decision, it's certain to say that these celebs will always support a women's right to choose.

Here's what these celebrities shared about their abortions…

In a touching essay for Vogue, Halsey revealed that they once had an abortion after suffering a miscarriage. The medically necessary procedure assisted their body to completely terminate the pregnancy -- an option that may not be available for many people following the Roe v. Wade ruling. Now that Halsey has become a mom, they say they're even more adamant that people should have the right to abortion.

"One of my miscarriages required 'aftercare,' a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention. During this procedure, I cried. I was afraid for myself and I was helpless. I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life…My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience," Halsey wrote.

While speaking about the Roe v. Wade ruling, Lily Allen shared that she once had an abortion. Although she didn't go into detail about the experience, she explained that she just didn't want to have a baby at the time and doesn't believe that women should have to justify why they need an abortion.

"I wish people would stop posting examples of exceptional reasons for having abortions. most people I know, myself included, just didn't want to have a f---ing baby. AND THAT IS REASON ENOUGH! WE DON'T HAVE TO JUSTIFY IT. It shouldn't have to be said and i think all these examples just play into the hands of the baddies," Lily wrote.

On TikTok, "Dancing With The Stars" pro Cheryl Burke shared that she had an abortion when she was 18. She explained that despite "practicing safe sex" and being on birth control she still got pregnant. Knowing that she "wouldn't have been a great mother" and "was going through a really huge transition," she made the decision to have an abortion.

"I was two weeks pregnant when I got an abortion. I remember rolling up to Planned Parenthood with picketers holding anti-abortion signs and that alone was traumatic. But, on top of it all, the whole process is traumatic and the fact that now, you're making it illegal for us women to make this decision about our own bodies is absolutely insanity…It's nobody's business and honestly, I'm happy that I made that decision. I have no regrets, there's no shame behind it. I've just chosen to share it now, but that doesn't mean that there was any shame," Cheryl said.

Laura Prepon recently opened up about choosing to have an abortion in 2020 when she and her husband Ben Foster discovered that their fetus' brain and bones were not developing -- and could put her life at risk. Although she calls her abortion "one of the worst days" of her life, she says she is glad she had the choice and believes others should as well.

"One of the worst days of my life was when I made the choice to terminate a pregnancy in the second trimester. The devastating truth is that we found out the fetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well. At the time - I had the choice. Everyone has their own story for seeking out this medical procedure and I empathize with anyone who's been faced with this impossible decision. I am praying for all of us, that we can get through this challenging time and regain agency over our own bodies," Laura wrote.

Hilarie Burton shared that she once had an abortion after suffering a miscarriage and the medical procedure allowed her body to heal from the loss. Although she says it was a "painful day," she knows it would have been "worse" if abortions were illegal "and law enforcement inspected my body to make sure I hadn't caused my own miscarriage."

"Having an abortion after my fetus died allowed for my uterus to heal in a way that made it healthy enough to carry future pregnancies. It doesn't matter if you use the term D&C. The official word on the hospital paperwork is abortion. That's what it was…Row V Wade protected my rights as a woman to have miscarriages without scrutiny...I only have my daughter because of my abortion," Hilarie wrote.

Jill Zarin spoke out about her abortion recently, sharing that she was a teenager when she underwent the procedure. She says her life would have been completely different if she had not been able to have an abortion and had she followed through with the pregnancy and given up the baby for adoption, she would have spent her entire life wondering if it was a mistake.

"I had an abortion when I was in my late teens. And my life would have been so dramatically affected…It was my right to choose, and how dare anybody take that right away from me…We're going to have to go vote. We're going to have to get judges who believe women have the right to choose," Jill said on her Instagram Story.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live!" alongside Jill Zarin, Brandi Glanville confirmed that she, too, had an abortion. After the show, she took to Twitter to elaborate about the situation, sharing that she had the procedure while she was in high school.

"I don't have any shame about my abortion & thank God I had a choice. I was 17 a senior in high school I was in an emotionally abusive relationship and I was on birth control pills and I still became pregnant. I had a choice & I was still a child myself," Brandi wrote.

Rita Moreno recently opened up about suffering a botched abortion while she was pregnant with then-boyfriend Marlon Brando's baby in the days before Roe v. Wade. At the time, abortion was illegal but Marlon "found a doctor through some friends," who performed the procedure for $500. Despite going to a reputable doctor, she later began bleeding and learned that the abortion was incomplete.

"Marlon took me to the hospital. I had what they told me was a 'disturbed pregnancy.' The doctor didn't do anything really, except make me bleed. In other words, he didn't do it right. I didn't know it then, but I could have died. What a mess. What a dreadful mess," Rita told Variety.

On TikTok, Ireland Baldwin revealed that she had an abortion as a teenager after being raped. She says the traumatic situation "changed the course of the rest of [her] life" and instead of telling anyone, she says she "spiraled" while holding onto pain and guilt. Looking back, Ireland says she couldn't imagine what would have happened if she had to raise a baby during that time.

"I drank a lot more, I partied a lot more, I self-medicated, I was in other abusive and toxic relationships and friendships. I pretty much just did everything I could to distract myself. Seeing so many other brave women share their stories got me thinking what my life would have been like if I had become pregnant and if I had to raise a baby during everything I was going through at the time. Mind you, I have medical resources, money and support that a lot of women do not have access to. It would've simply been traumatizing and impossible," Ireland said.

Ireland also shared that at another point, she became pregnant but chose to have an abortion as her boyfriend didn't want a child -- and she knew "exactly what it felt like to be born between two people who hated each other."

In May, when a draft of the Roe v. Wade ruling was leaked, musician Phoebe Bridgers revealed she had an abortion last year. She explained that the process was simple -- and everyone deserves to have that kind of access.