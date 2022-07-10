Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Get Married After Six Years Together

Getty

The "Power of the Dog" co-stars, who share two small children, laughed earlier this year that it was "ridiculous" they hadn't already gotten married.

They've been saying the words "husband" and "wife" for years, but after finally saying two other words, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are now officially "husband and wife."

Page Six was first to report the famously private couple's nuptials, with a rep for Dunst confirming for People. According to the report, the couple wed last weekend at the GoldenEye resort near Ocho Rios in Jamaica.

It is unclear if the two children they share were at the wedding with them, as Dunst's rep specified that "no other details will be provided." The couple share Ennis Howard (4) and James Robert (1).

Dunst herself provided a little more earlier in the year, if only to confirm then that the couple were not yet married, and that, "We have to get married at this point It's ridiculous."

According to the "Power of the Dog" star -- a film in which she starred opposite her now-husband -- earlier this year, the problem wasn't cold feet or anything major.

"We just haven't planned a wedding," Dunst told the Los Angeles Times back in February.

The couple, who made inadvertent headlines after this year's Oscars ceremony for a bit wherein co-host Amy Schumer jokingly mistook Dunst for a seat filler and replaced her to chat with Plemons, first met on a set together.

The actors were enjoying their first-ever nominations for their latest collaboration, "Power of the Dog." Though neither of them took home the Oscar, clearly good things happen when they work together.

They've also collaborated together on "Black Mirror, "Drunk History" and in the Netflix original film, "Windfall." Plemons told People in December, "I don't want to do another project without her. It's just the best."