Jameela Jamil Responds to She-Hulk 'Crowd Attack' After Photo Release of Her Character

Getty

The Good Place star has a surprising reaction to these "attacks" on her character photo

Jameela Jamil agrees -- the shade is warranted.

The "Good Place" actress was recently put under fire after a photo of her character Titania for the new "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" series was released.

Jamil responded to a tweet that teased a first look into her character and agreed that the "shade" was justifiable.

"Omg this photo..💀😂" she wrote. "Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise."

Omg this photo..💀😂 Guys... I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho? pic.twitter.com/oWZy0Bi23b — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 9, 2022 @jameelajamil

She gracefully added, "I dutifully accept the crowd attack."

The 36-year-old replied to various tweets and assured a fan that "You'll get it when the show comes out. It fits the character."

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" will premiere on Disney+ on August 17, the comedy series will follow the titular character as she juggles the life of being a single female attorney in her 30s as well as being a 6ft'7 green super-powered hulk.

The series will release with nine episodes with Tatianna Maslany in the lead and will also feature Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry will also be featured in the superhero comedy series.

