Jessie James Decker Shares Hilarious Parenting Fail After Her Son Accidentally Posts a Photo of Eric in the Shower

Getty

"So much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower."

Looks like Jessie James and Eric Decker's son Forrest may be getting his phone privileges taken away!

On Monday night, the couple's 4-year-old son got a hold of Eric's phone, snapped a photo of his dad taking a shower and accidentally shared it to the 35-year-old's Instagram feed.

Jessie revealed the hilarious incident on her Instagram Story that same night, sharing that she was alerted by a friend who texted her that Forrest had made some trouble.

As shown in a screenshot of a text conversation between the country singer and her pal, her friend had sent a photo of the shower pic and said, "No I can't stop laughing Jessie. I can't. I am not even sure if u know he has his phone but if don’t know go grab."

While Jessie shared the epic parenting fail with her fans, Eric took to his own Story to address his followers ... after he removed the photo of course.

"Time to change the code…" the former footballer joked. "So much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower."

Instagram

The photo in question featured Eric taking a shower stark naked in the background while Forrest snapped a smiling selfie with drool on his lip.

The Deckers also share daughter Vivianne, 8, and son Eric Jr., 6.

Back in February, the Deckers opened up about the possibility of expanding their family during an interview with People Magazine.

"Honestly, we're not trying to have a kid -- we're also not, not trying to have one," she confessed.