Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Reveal Name of Third Son

DillardFamily / Getty

"We were excited to settle on the name..." they wrote, "and incorporate both Derick's and his dad's name"

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have welcomed another addition to their family.

On Monday, the reality star and her husband announced the arrival of their third baby on the Dillard Family website and shared the newborn's name.

"'Freddy' Frederick Michael Dillard is here! He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16 pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long," the couple wrote. "Frederick means 'Peaceful Ruler' and Michael means 'Gift from God.'"

The "Counting On" star revealed that the moniker was special to the couple "since it's Derick's name with 'Fre' added to the front, to make 'Fre-derick.'"

"Similarly, Derick's name is a variation of his late dad's name, Rick, that his parents created by adding 'de' to the front of Rick to spell, 'de'-'rick,' literally meaning son 'of' (de) Rick," the newsletter continued. "We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick's and his dad's name, by just adding 'Fre' to the beginning of Derick's name."

Jill and Derick shared that Frederick had arrived earlier than expected and had been born just one day before his older brother Samuel’s birthday. The couple also share two boys, Israel, 7, and Samuel, 5.

"So we had our planned C-section a bit before originally planned," they wrote. "Both Jill and Frederick are healthy and are enjoying bonding while we look forward to bringing him home from the hospital soon!"

The pair had announced that they would be expecting a rainbow baby back in February after experiencing a miscarriage last fall.

At the time, the couple also announced the pregnancy on the Dillard Family blog, "We've been keeping a little secret!" the blog post began, "Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby."