RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Still Filming Even After Entering Guilty Plea to Wire Fraud Charges

Bravo

The case will reportedly be a major focus of the upcoming third season of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."

Nothing like a little legal drama to up the drama? "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" will reportedly be going to court with Jen Shah in the upcoming season as the reaiity star is apparently still filming.

This news comes on the heels of Shah reversing her plea to guilty on charges of wire fraud. As reported by TMZ, Shah filed a change of plea notice on Monday.

"Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line," her attorney Priya Chaudhry told the outlet. "She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed."

Shah pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, notes TMZ.

Even though the deal included feds dropping one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, the guilty plea could still see Shah behind bars for up to 14 years, along with having to pay $9 million to her alleged victims and another $6 million.

Now, a source tells People that this whole case will be "a very big part of Jen's story" in the upcoming season of "RHOSLC." The source talks about the support she's gotten from Meredith Marks and Heather Gay.

According to the source, producers have no intention of stepping away from this juicy storyline and plan to keep filming with Shah as long as they possibly can, just as they did with Teresa Giudice.

The show has already been following the allegations against Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith. After joining the show in 2020, Shah was almost immediately embroiled in legal woes. She and Stuart were arrested in March 2021 and hit with the two aforementioned charges.

While both pled not guilty at first, Smith changes his plea to guilty later in 2021; he's not yet been sentenced. Shah maintained her innocence until Monday's appearance.