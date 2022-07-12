Sydney Sweeney Cries Reacting to 2 Emmy Nominations In Sweet Phone Call With Her Mom

Instagram

Sydney Sweeney has something to celebrate!

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old actress received two Emmy nominations for her work "Euphoria" and "White Lotus" -- nabbing Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series and Outstanding Actress In a Limited Series, respectively. While "Euphoria" has been nominated in the past, these are the first noms for Sweeney herself, ever.

Sweeney later took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of herself crying as she reacted to the news while on the phone with her mom.

"Mom!" Sydney squealed as her mother congratulated her on the other end of the call. The actress then began to giggle before she burst into happy tears. Eventually, Sweeney started getting interrupted with even more, presumably, celebratory messages and the two hung up their call.

"what a morning! thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my emmy nominations!" Sweeney captioned the video. "It's an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many. I'm so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that's been apart of them."

She concluded her message with a shout-out to her mother: "But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs!🥺♥️🥰 thank you thank you!!"

Zendaya was among the many celebrity friends and co-stars who took to the comments to send their love to the first-time nominee. "YEEESSS SYD!!!!!! Congratulations!" the "Spiderman: No Way Home" star wrote.

Sydney's co-star and best friend Maude Apatow also commented, "F--KING QUEEN I LOVE YOU."

Zendaya also made history this year by becoming not only the youngest individual nominated for producing, but also the youngest two-time lead acting nominee ever. She also picked up two nominations for original music and lyrics for the songs "Elliot's Song" and "I'm Tired" from the HBO series.