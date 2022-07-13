Demi Lovato Reveals Facial Injury That Needs Stitches Ahead of Kimmel Appearance

TikTok

The "Anyone" singer made the big reveal via TikTok with a chagrined look on their face and a muted but very evident f-bomb.

Demi Lovato is scheduled to make an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Thursday and now they've got a whole 'nother thing to worry about -- not to mention a trip to the hospital.

The multi-hyphenate "Anyone" songstress jumped on TikTok Wednesday evening to share what happened, and the result of the accident.

"Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???" Lovato wrote in caption to the short video. In the cilp, they can be seen covering their head as a voiceover debates.

"Nobody's gonna know." "They're gonna know." After the big reveal, we're going to have to go with the latter. In fact, this injury might well leave a permanent scar!

While Lovato didn't go into too much detail about what happened, that's nevertheless a pretty gnarly gash above their right eyebrow. Now, Jason Momoa knows a thing or two about sexy eyebrow scars.

It's hard to tell if Lovato will lose any hair in that spot or if the gash starts above the eyebrow line with the makeup they're wearing. One thing is for certain, though. No matter how it heals in the long run, it will definitely be noticeable tomorrow for "Kimmel."

One fan tried to put a positive spin on the accident, telling Lovato, "Remember when you broke your leg and told the story on Kimmel," they commented on her video. "Now you have another 😂."

Along with lots of comments of support, several of Demi's followers decided the injury looked "badass." As far as placement of an injury like that, they're not entirely wrong.

It also means this look will follow Lovato as she promotes her new single and music video. "Substance" marks the singer's foray into heavier rock music, so if there was ever time to add a scar, maybe this is it.

The track and video drop Friday ahead of Lovato's new album, "HOLY FVCK." It is the second track from the album, after "Skin of My Teeth," which appeared to be written about and discussing Lovato's struggles with addiction.