Jane Seymour Wears a Custom Hanbok to Her Son Kris' Korean Wedding Ceremony

Getty

Seymour honors her son's bride's family with a fashionable tribute to Korean culture.

Jane Seymour made a beautiful gesture to her new daughter-in-law while attending her son Kris Keach's wedding.

The 71-year-old Emmy Award winner donned a pink and blue traditional Korean gown called a hanbok which were custom-made for her by her daughter-in-law Miso and her family, per Hello!

Jane was fashioned in a long satin-like soft pink skirt with a baby blue jacket that covered her arms. The jacket was tied with a matching pink ribbon and pinned with a small corsage.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It is often customary in Korean tradition for the mother of the bride to wear a hanbok that features warm tones like pink, purple or Orange while the mother of the groom will typically wear cool tone colors like blue, gray or green.

Seymour took to Instagram to share a family photo where she showed off her traditional dress, she captioned the photo, "Congratulations Kris and Miso! 🥰 What a gorgeous wedding and incredibly special day."

"⁣⁣Our family continues to grow with all of Miso's wonderful relatives. 💕 So happy to see Johnny and Kris perform together as well! 😊," the former Bond girl referred to Kris' twin brother.

The twins covered Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years" at the wedding, which Seymour also shared in the carousel of pictures and videos of the ceremony.

Hello! reported that Seymour also wore the same hanbok to Miso and Kris' first wedding in Malibu back in December of last year.

Speaking with the publication, Miso gushed about Seymour's gesture following the first Malibu ceremony, "I haven't worn traditional Korean clothes since I was a young girl. Seeing everyone dressed in hanbok [traditional dress] reminded me how beautiful the tradition and clothing are. It was really fun and we had a wonderful time."