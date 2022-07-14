Chris Hemsworth Changed His Diet for Kissing Scene with Vegan Natalie Portman

Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth might be even more of a hero offscreen than he is in the MCU.

While appearing on the "Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp" radio series, Natalie Portman, 41, and Tessa Thompson, 38, had nothing but kind words for his thoughtful actions on the set of "Thor: Love and Thunder."

According to Thompson and Portman, the 38-year-old Australian actor has no real flaws besides the fact he may get into a sour mood if he hasn't had enough to eat for the day.

"He does get grumpy sometimes and he does get hangry but he's still sweet," Thompson said.

"The day we had a kiss scene he didn't eat meat that morning because I'm vegan… and he eats meat like every half hour," Portman said of her on-screen love interest. "That's not something I'm angry about or care about but he was just being thoughtful."

Tessa quipped, "I didn't even know he could go without eating meat, he's just like eating bison in the morning."

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the "Black Swan" star opened up about her own killer body transformation she underwent to reprise her role as Jane Foster in the latest installment of the "Thor" franchise.

"It's pretty unusual and wonderful to be tasked with getting bigger as a woman," Portman said. The actress focused on strength training, a high protein vegan diet and various sauna sessions to help her pack on the muscle.

She also joked that she didn't see any more protein shakes in her future, "I don't think I'll ever have one again."

"Most of the body transformations we're asked to make are to be as small as possible and there's an emotional and sociological correlation to that," she said.