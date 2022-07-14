JWoww Rips Angelina on Jersey Shore for Deciding to 'Pre-Ejaculate and Sell' Wedding Speech

MTV

While Snooki told Angelina to stop playing "the victim card," Pivarnick turned the tables on her costars and said, "Shame on Mike"

The fallout from Chris Larangeira's claims Angelina Pivarnick sold out her costars by selling the infamous wedding speech to the press loomed large on this week's new episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

After Chris and an alleged "side-piece" of Angelina's shared their apparent receipts with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino last week, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese were still pretty upset with Pivarnick -- despite her repeated denials she was behind the leak. As the cast prepared to go to El Paso, Texas on a group trip, Angelina wasn't sure she really wanted to join them.

While she did see it as a possible opportunity for them to all "talk some things through," she was also upset that they went to social media to put her on blast for the alleged leak -- after they all previously agreed they'd try to hash out any drama in person instead of online.

"I had nothing to do with it. Shame on Mike. Mike pried in my business, letting my husband call him, letting other people call him," she continued. "They're believing my husband over me? Why would you f---ing people believe my husband over me? He's trying to ruin my whole life."

Eventually, she decided she wasn't going to go, telling a producer that she didn't "want to be around them." She went on to say 2022 was going to be her "frickin' year" and she'd be focusing on her health and happiness. She was seen calling her sister as well, telling her she was "so over" the drama and how "the beef keeps going on."

Angelina didn't interact with any of her costars in the episode as a whole -- and apparently didn't even let them know she wasn't joining them for the trip. Jenni revealed Angelina had actually blocked her and the group eventually decided they'd take off without her.

Once in Texas, Angelina was brought up at a group dinner -- as both Jenni and Snooki wondered why they were still talking about her. "The bitch ain't showing up," said Nicole, as Deena said Pivarnick only wants to talk to them on her terms.

"We are all best friends and we all know everything about each other. Hence why, when the information came to me, it was too much for me, so I gave it to you and now we all have it because we're all best friends," said Mike, defending his actions while facing accusations of being a bit of a pot-stirrer. "I'm hands off right now. We've been lied to for years."

"Just don't lie to me," said Jenni. "I just care about the speech. Unfortunately, she decided to pre-ejaculate and sell the speech. We were at our lowest, and Nicole quit while she was f---ing somebody else."

Deena, meanwhile, said it was hard for her to have a friend she feels she "can't trust" -- adding that she usually just cuts people out of her life who lie to her. "I am hurt by this girl," she continued, as she said she wished Angelina would just be honest with them all.

"But also as friends, she should know that we're here and she should be comfortable with telling us the truth," Snooki chimed in. "And she lies constantly with everything and now I think she knows that we know everything. Just say, 'Listen, I lied, this is what happened.' We'll be like, 'Alright girl, own up to your stuff and I'll respect you with that."

In a confessional, she pleaded for Angelina to be "fully transparent" going forward and stop telling them she's "not a liar." She concluded, "I feel like there's always the victim card with Angelina and she doesn't need to do that anymore with us. It's hard to have that trust with her."

The episode ended with a sneak peek for next week, in which Angelina was seen talking to the group on FaceTime. Stay tuned to see how that goes down!