How Harrison Ford Scared Chris Pratt from Ever Playing Indiana Jones

Getty / Everett

"Am I gonna, like, get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day ..."

Don't worry, Internet, Chris Pratt has no intentions of ever succeeding Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones.

While appearing on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, the 43-year-old actor addressed speculation he was in the running to be in a new Indy movie. Pratt's name has been thrown out there as a possible replacement for the titular role ever since Disney got the rights to the franchise back in 2014.

The actor squashed the rumors saying, "That's not anything that is real," after joking, "I don’t even know who Steven Spielberg is. Who? Steven Who?"

I’m no body language expert but watch this video and tell me Chris Pratt did not talk to Steven Spielberg about taking over Indiana Jones in some capacity. pic.twitter.com/bqOdebFHla — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 14, 2022 @joshuahorowitz

While he denied any such conversations took place, Pratt also said it's not something he would even consider -- after seeing an interview Ford himself did about passing the torch.

"All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford ... and I don't even know if it was really him, but it was enough to scare me, that was like, 'When I die, Indiana Jones dies,'" Pratt continued. "I'm like, 'Am I gonna, like, get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play [Indiana Jones]?'"

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star most likely referred to a 2019 interview with TODAY where the legendary actor -- who just turned 80 this week -- quipped nobody would follow in his footsteps.

"Nobody is gonna be Indiana Jones! Don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy," Ford declared. "This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine this. I'm sorry, man," Harrison -- who mistakenly confused Pine for Pratt -- added with a laugh.

In 2023, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary #IndianaJones. Check out this first look of the new James Mangold-directed film. pic.twitter.com/ALs82tsmXw — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) May 26, 2022 @IndianaJones

Harrison has played the rugged treasure hunter since 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark," which he followed up with "Temple of Doom" (1984), "The Last Crusade" (1989) and "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" (2008).

As Pratt noted in the podcast interview, Disney is releasing a new Indiana Jones movie with Ford reprising the role.