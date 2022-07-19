90 Day Fiancé Star Accused of Murder Added to US Marshals' Most Wanted List

U.S. Marshals

He is wanted for allegedly killing his former employer, who also appeared on the show.

Michael Anthony Baltimore, a man who appeared on the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?", has just been added to the 15 Most Wanted list by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Baltimore, 39, is accused of fatally shooting Kendell Jerome Cook and injuring another man in May 2021 at GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He's wanted for assault, homicide and parole violation charges.

The suspect is also a barber and worked for Cook until 2019. Both men appeared on several 2019 episodes of the TLC reality series -- in which they let star Ashley Marston know that her husband had an affair in the barbershop bathroom.

Per a press release, the agency is now offering up to $25,000 for information leading to Baltimore's capture -- while The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also offered a reward of up to $10,000, and Cumberland County Crime Stoppers has thrown in an additional $2,000.

According to the Marshals Service, Baltimore "has an extensive criminal history and is known to be violent" and "should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached." Added U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis: "Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community. By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service."

Per PennLive, the second victim, Anthony White -- who also worked at the shop -- identified Baltimore as the shooter.