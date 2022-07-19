Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Tried Very Hard to Ambush His Parents with Surprise MCU Debut...And Almost Failed

Getty

Spoilers ahead!

Brett Goldstein broke the news about his entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe to his parents by keeping things quiet.

During the "Ted Lasso" FYC event Monday evening, the 42-year-old actor opened up about his Marvel debut in a post-credits scene in "Thor: Love and Thunder."

During a red carpet interview with Variety, the actor shared the story of how he sent his parents to see the new "Thor" blockbuster without informing them of his appearance. Although the surprise was well executed, Goldstein confessed that his mother's habit of texting during movies had made him nervous she would miss the big scene.

"I didn't tell anyone because Marvel put a chip in my neck that said 'If you talk about this you're dead,'" he joked. "My mom and dad, I sent them a text and said ‘I’ve just seen 'Thor.' 'I knew it's not the kind of film they'd see. I said, 'You should go see it. It's funny.'"

Goldstein continued, "My mom is texting me all the way through the film giving me a running commentary, I'm like, 'Just watch the film!' It gets to the end bit, where it shows Russell Crowe… My mom texts me 'Russell Crowe's in it again, he's very funny.' I go, 'F--king look up at the screen!'"

The "Ted Lasso" star (SPOILER ALERT) appears as Zeus' son Hercules, who tasks him with enacting vengeance on Thor on his behalf after his defeat.

Goldstein insisted that he has no idea what is in store for his character Hercules in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.