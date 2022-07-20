Kevin Hart and The Rock Take on TikTok's Tortilla Challenge in Hilariously Mismatched Duel

Getty

The "DC League of Super Pets" co-stars can hardly stop laughing long enough to get through the challenge -- though we'd have a hard time too if Dwayne Johnson was glaring at us like that!

Most times it's lame when celebrities try to jump onto the latest fad the kids are into on social media, but we absolutely cannot stress enough how incredible this video of Kevin Hart and The Rock taking on TikTok's tortilla challenge is.

The challenge as laid out by the "DC League of Super Pets" co-stars is simple enough. Fill your mouth up with water (or the liquid of your choice). Then play a game of rock-paper-scissors. The winner gets to slap the loser across the face with a dry tortilla. First person to spit loses.

Seems simple enough, but then you have to consider the two men playing this game right now. Kevin Hart is 5'2" tall. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson towers over him at 6'5". But the differences don't stop there.

The Rock's head is a boulder compared to Hart, and his hand is significantly larger. It's no wonder Hart was paranoid about how Johnson was holding the tortilla, making sure his hand wasn't behind the tortilla so he could knock him out with one hit.

Not trusting his diminutive friend, though, Johnson was just as concerned. But probably the funniest parts of the whole video came when their very different demeanors came out in the thick of the battle itself.

Hart is a manic ball of energy and he could not contain himself, jumping and trying desperately to laugh without spitting anything out. The Rock, meanwhile, has mastered the WWE staredown, and he was giving Hart everything he had. That's a master glare right there!

To add to the fun video which The Rock shared to his TikTok page, there were subtitle captions that supposedly tell us what they were saying with their mouths full. We have no idea how accurate it was, but it definitely added to the overall entertainment value.

You'll have to watch the video to see who ultimately won the challenge, and you won't be sorry you did. It's hilarious and charming because of the genuine affection these two men have for one another. But be careful, the language does get a little coarse at times.

After this epic showdown between Kevin and Goliath that we're still giggling about, maybe it's time to just declare the tortilla challenge. Regardless of the outcome, they both won the internet with this one.