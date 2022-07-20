Linda Evangelista Settles $50M Lawsuit After Claiming Cosmetic Procedure Left Her 'Disfigured'

Getty

The supermodel says she's "happy to put this matter behind me."

Linda Evangelista is ready to move on with her life after settling a lawsuit over a cosmetic procedure which she says left her not only unable to work but "disfigured."

The 57-year-old supermodel previously claimed that CoolSculpting -- an FDA approved "fat-freezing" procedure often seen as a noninvasive alternative to liposuction -- left her "permanently deformed" and "brutally disfigured."

In September of last year, she filed a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. for $50 million in damages, claiming she's been unable to work since the procedures. The model reportedly underwent seven sessions from August 2015 to February 2016.

On Tuesday, Evangelista offered an update on Instagram.

"I'm pleased to have settled the CoolSculpting case," she wrote. "I look forward to the next chapter of my life with friends and family, and am happy to put this matter behind me."

She added, "I am truly grateful for the support I have received from those who have reached out."

"I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know," she previously told PEOPLE about her life after the procedure. "I can't live like this anymore, in hiding and shame."

Linda reported that after three months of treatments she began to notice bulges on her chin, thighs and chest area. Instead of shrinking with every procedure, she claimed that the areas she was treating were growing bigger and hardening until they eventually turned numb.

"I tried to fix it myself, thinking I was doing something wrong," Evangelista revealed, adding she tried dieting and exercising. "I got to where I wasn't eating at all. I thought I was losing my mind."

A rep for CoolSculpting told PEOPLE their procedure "has been well studied with more than 100 scientific publications and more than 11 million treatments performed worldwide." Their statement went on to say that rare side effects like PAH "continue to be well-documented in the CoolSculpting information for patients and health care providers."

The company has not reacted to the settlement news.

The update comes after Evangelista just landed her first modeling gig since the procedure, posing it up for a new Fendi campaign.