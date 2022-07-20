Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge Get Into It While Arguing Over Teddi Mellencamp on WWHL

Bravo / Getty

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge just argued about Gunvalson's apparent dislike of Teddi Mellencamp on live television.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Judge, 54, told host Andy Cohen how it feels "very awkward" to be friends with the feuding women, noting that she wants "them to get along."

Gunvalson, 60, clapped back saying, "I've never met her. You can not like people you've never met."

"She asked me where I was on January 6," Gunvalson then recalled of Mellencamp referencing former President Donald Trump's supporters storming the Capitol. "That's an idiotic thing to say to somebody. I know where I was. I was in Puerto Vallarta."

Judge claimed that Teddi's quip had come "after [Gunvalson] went after her" and called the 41-year-old a "nice" and "good person."

Vicki answered definitively, "I don't like her. That doesn't mean I'm after her. … We can talk about it later. I don't like her. Don't be so defensive."

When Andy noted that it "must be hard for" Judge to "love two people who don't love each other" she agreed saying "there's no reason for them not to like each other."

"We are never going to be together so it doesn't matter to anybody's life," Gunvalson doubled down. "Why does she care?"

Last month, the feuding ladies made headlines when the RHOBH alum shared a video of Gunvalson claiming not to like her. Teddi captioned the clip, "Hope this post doesn't have her calling my @iheartradio boss to try and take my job again."

When Vicki denied Mellencamp's claims and slammed her short-lived screen time on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" on Twitter, Mellencamp replied, "Well if we're talking numbers, could you let us all know where you were on January 6th?"

In an interview with Page Six at the time, Gunvalson revealed that she wanted nothing to do with the reality star after their brawl on Twitter.