Chester Bennington's Widow Talinda Shares Heartbreaking Tribute 5 Years After His Death

Getty

"I can't believe it's been 5 years since I last saw you and kissed your sweet face goodbye"

Talinda Bennington shared a heartbreaking video to TikTok marking fives years since she lost Chester Bennington.

In the video tribute, where she gazes longingly over a field, text appears saying, "Just sitting here thinking that I can't believe it's been 5 years since I last saw you and kissed your sweet face goodbye."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In the caption she writes: "5 years. I didnt think I could breathe this long without you. R.I.P. my love #grief #widow #suicideawarness."

Her late husband died by suicide on July 20, 2017 at their California home. He was 41. The couple shared three children, Tyler Lee and twins Lily and Lila. The Linkin Park frontman had three other children from previous relationships.

Earlier this year Talinda shared a birthday tribute to Chester, writing on Instagram: "Happy Birthday my love! We miss you so much. The pain doesn't get any easier but you get used to it is what they say. I'm not sure I believe that at all. There's no getting used to this type of grief. I'm doing my best to raise our babies the way we always talked about. You were my other half and it is so hard walking without you. I love you and we are celebrating you today."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.