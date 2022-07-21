Lizzo Rocks Same Caution Tape Ensemble Kim Kardashian Wore, Hilariously Attempts To Do TikTok Dance In It

Backgrid / Instagram

Lizzo is feeling fussy in her Balenciussy tape!

The two-time Grammy winner rocked a Balenciaga ensemble on the cover of the September 2022 issue of Elle UK. However, it wasn't just any Balenciaga look -- but the yellow caution tape outfit Kim Kardashian famously wore earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Lizzo, 34, posted a behind-the-scenes video from her Elle UK photoshoot. In the clip, the Emmy nominee showed off her iconic sense of humor by attempting to do her viral "About Damn Time" TikTok dance while wearing the body-hugging ensemble.

Lizzo proved the Balenciaga look is as constricting as it seems as she couldn't really dance -- let alone move her body much -- but it was absolutely hilarious.

The "Truth Hurts" singer shared the clip to both TikTok and Instagram.

"IM A RIDICULOUS HUMAN… JUST STREAM 'ABOUT DAMN TIME' AND DONT ASK ANY QUESTIONS 😫," Lizzo captioned the Instagram post, while alongside the TikTok video, she wrote, "Im on the cover of elle uk wearing balenciussy tape n i managed to make n draft this tiktok for yall cus im insane lol -"

The "Grrrls" singer also shared two other behind-the-scenes TikTok videos of herself wearing the Balenciaga tape, including one clip in which she responded to a user who asked if she could "breathe" and whether or not she was "okay" while wearing the outfit.

Lizzo replied with a video of herself waddling as she struggled to walk. What made the TikTok even funnier? Lizzo's video was set to a short clip of her song, "Be Loved (Am I Ready)," one of the tracks from her new album, "Special."

"Girl, I think I'm about to have a panic attack," she can be heard singing in the background, with the lyrics appearing to be a joke about how she was feeling in the outfit.

Check out the TikToks, below.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian previously wore the Balenciaga-printed tape when she attended the Balenciaga Winter '22 show as part of Paris Fashion Week back in March.