Selena Gomez's Nana Asks How She Ended Things With 'THAT GUY' During TikTok Makeup Tutorial

Selena begins to draw her lipliner in the clip posted to the Rare Beauty TikTok account when a voice off-camera asks, "So how did you end it with that guy?"

Selena Gomez's Nana wants the answers to all of the juicy questions!

The 30-year-old took to TikTok to share a blooper from a makeup tutorial with her Rare Beauty products.

The "Same Old Love" singer suddenly stops midway through applying her lip and responds, "Uhh, I'll tell you in a second," not wanting to spill her secrets on camera. Gomez continues to film her beauty routine until she inevitably lets out a laugh.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star captioned the video "Thanks, Nana."

She also shared the blooper to her own TikTok account with the message, "I have no words."

While Gomez may have been speechless, her TikTok fans had more than plenty to say.

"nana with the TEA," one fan commented while another added, "WE ALL WANT TO KNOW."

Gomez' most notable past flames include The Weeknd and her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber.

Since the last round of their relationship, Bieber has gone on to marry Hailey Baldwin. Social media users and fans have pitted the two women against each other despite their mutual efforts to shut down any talk of a feud.

Back in April, Hailey took to TikTok to share a video of herself lip-synching to Justin's 2009 song "One Time," multiple comments pointed out that the song was written for Selena with laughing/crying emojis.

Fans also speculated that his 2021 song "Ghosts" was about Gomez as well.

Less than two weeks after her lip-sync video, Hailey again took to the platform with a simple message. "This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post," Hailey captioned the clip.