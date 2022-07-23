Pat Benatar Refuses to Perform Hit Me With Your Best Shot Amid Rising Gun Violence

Getty

Pat Benatar says she can't and won't sing one of her biggest hits due to gun violence.

Speaking with USA Today, Benatar said of her 1980 song "Hit Me With Your Best Shot": "I'm not going to sing it."

She went on to explain that when it comes to the lyrics, "you have to draw the line" somewhere.

"I can't say those words out loud with a smile on my face, I just can't," she admitted, and added it was her "small contribution to protesting."

Benatar said she will still continue performing her other hits, including "We Belong" and "Heartbreaker."