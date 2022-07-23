Pat Benatar Refuses to Perform Hit Me With Your Best Shot Amid Rising Gun Violence

"I can't say those words out loud with a smile on my face, I just can't"
Pat Benatar says she can't and won't sing one of her biggest hits due to gun violence.
Speaking with USA Today, Benatar said of her 1980 song "Hit Me With Your Best Shot": "I'm not going to sing it."
She went on to explain that when it comes to the lyrics, "you have to draw the line" somewhere.
"I can't say those words out loud with a smile on my face, I just can't," she admitted, and added it was her "small contribution to protesting."
Benatar said she will still continue performing her other hits, including "We Belong" and "Heartbreaker."
Gun violence and mass shootings continue to be on the rise in the United States. The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is one of the latest tragedies to rock the nation, with no real preventative measures being brought forth by the federal government.