These Celeb Couples Had Better Luck With Their Relationship The Second Time Around

Getty

"Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient."

Sometimes relationships don't work out the first time around, but with a little time and space, rekindling a romance is always possible. And if the timing is right, these relationships can return stronger than ever, with two people who are in it for the long haul.

For some famous couples, a little break was all they needed to prove that true love can prevail. With bumps in the road behind them and fans rooting for the reconciliation, these celebs found their way back to one another, ready to fully commit to forever.

Read on to find out how these couples rekindled their romance…

It took nearly two decades but Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally made their way back to one another. After initially meeting on the set of "Gigli" in 2002, they later got engaged and planned a wedding. The couple unfortunately never made it down the aisle and in 2004, they officially called it quits. But 17 years later, they finally reunited. Since rekindling their romance, the pair have proven to be stronger than ever and recently made their dream wedding happen at a tiny chapel in Las Vegas.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient…In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last…When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another," Jennifer wrote in a note to fans.

Justin and Hailey Bieber have known each other for the majority of their lives after being introduced by Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin when they were just preteens. The pair grew to be close friends and in 2016, things took a romantic turn. Unfortunately, they called it quits not long after and didn't communicate for nearly two years. At one point, they couldn't even be in the same room. Things began to look up for the duo when they reconnected in 2018 and opened the line of communication. They quickly began to date and after less than two months together, the couple got engaged. By September they had tied the knot at a New York City courthouse.

"I think I always knew if we did ever work things out and get back together, it was going to be a situation where it was very serious and we were gonna get married or [it] was going to lead to that. I didn't necessarily know what the timeline was gonna be. I just trusted and I think [it] was such a huge leap of faith," Hailey said on "Now With Natalie."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may be doting new parents now but at one point their relationship was put on hold. The couple first began dating in 2016, making things Instagram official in May of that year. Unfortunately, their carefree relationship didn't last long because less than a year later, they called it quits, with the couple's reps confirming that they were "taking respectful, loving space" apart from each other.

It didn't take long for the couple to reconnect because just a few months later, Katy and Orlando were spotted attending a concert together. Katy even addressed the rumors surrounding their relationship by saying, "It's nice to keep people you love around you." By 2018, the couple were officially back on, making their red-carpet debut at an event in Monaco. Just a year later, they got engaged and in 2020, they welcomed their daughter Daisy.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade first connected in 2007 when they co-hosted a Super Bowl party together. At the time, Dwyane was still married but after he filed for divorce, he began dating Gabrielle. While things were going well at first, they eventually split in 2013 due to "distance and scheduling."

"I couldn't take time off, and I missed some quality togetherness we desperately needed. Over the summer, I reassessed priorities. I'd always wanted an awesome career with back-to-back projects, but I realized I wasn't willing to sacrifice my relationship for it," Gabrielle said in an interview with Glamour.

Fortunately, it didn't take long for the couple to reunite and they began dating again later that year. Things worked out better that time and they were engaged by September. The couple later tied the knot and welcomed their daughter Kaavia James in 2018.

Everything is better the second time around for Courteney Cox and her musician beau Johnny McDaid. The duo originally began dating in 2013, going on to get engaged the following year. Unfortunately, they called things off not much later. When the couple eventually reconciled another year later, they were all in -- and Courteney says it's been better than ever.

"We were engaged for over a year and then we broke up…It's just…everything's new. And we have both really worked on ourselves on the parts that needed the most attention. And it feels really different," Courteney said during an appearance on "Running with Wild Bear Grylls."

Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor had been married for almost two decades when they decided to separate in 2017. While they spent some time apart, they were brought back together during the pandemic.

"We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that. It's been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic," Ben told Esquire.

Pink and Carey Hart have faced a few bumps in the road but they've only grown stronger because of it. The couple first met in 2001 at the Summer X Games in Philadelphia and began dating. Two years later, the couple briefly went their separate ways but eventually reconciled. Then in 2005, Pink proposed to Carey while he was in the middle of a motocross race and they tied the knot the following year. Unfortunately, the couple ended up calling it quits again in 2008.

"We were working all the time; there was so much time between our visits. Carey would see me for five days and be gone for six weeks. We'd try to fix everything in those five days — you just can't do that. And it builds and builds and you don't even know what to say or fight about anymore, and there's no middle ground, and it's like, f--k it, we're not getting anywhere," Pink recalled.

While apart, the duo chose to attend couple's therapy and ultimately reconciled in 2010. Since then, Pink and Carey have welcomed two children and appear to be happier than ever.

8. Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma had the most luck with their relationship the third time around. The couple first connected in 2015, while working on Hilary's album "Breathe In. Breathe Out." They didn't go public with their relationship until 2017, but ended up calling it quits just a few months later. It didn't take the couple long to reunite -- that time making the decision that they were in it for the long haul. Since then, the couple have tied the knot and welcomed two children.

"It's going so great. I mean, this is the third time that we've dated. I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn't work out the first time, the second time, as long as there's not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again," Hilary said on "The Talk."

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are now happily married but at one point in their relationship they temporarily called it quits. The couple first connected when they attended the same birthday party and soon began dating, going public with their relationship in 2007. The duo dated until 2011, when they announced they were splitting but would remain friends.

Several months later, Justin opened up about the breakup in an interview, praising the actress and explaining that it was still too "painful" to even talk about her. Shortly after, the couple were spotted hanging out again and by December, Justin had popped the question. The couple tied the knot the following year and now share two children.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had a rocky start to their relationship and while they were in love, they were fighting often. After three months of dating, Dax called things off and told Kristen that they weren't in the same place.

"He sat me down and said, 'I can't have this right now. I think you're wonderful, but I am still dating other people.' And then I, like, liquefied and fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren't in the same place," Kristen recalled .

Thankfully, it didn't take long for Dax to change his mind and they reunited later that year. This time, things stuck and they tied the knot in 2013. They've also since welcomed two daughters.

Adam Levine has been married to Behati Prinsloo for eight years but at one point they weren't even sure if they wanted to be together. The couple first met in 2012 when Adam was looking for a model to take part in a Maroon 5 music video. Although Behati didn't end up doing the project, the duo stayed in touch via email and soon began dating. They went public with their relationship towards the end of that year but in May of 2013, they went their separate ways. During their time apart, Adam was rumored to be linked to Nina Agdal but by July, he had reconciled with Behati -- and the couple quickly got engaged.

"We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged, and got married. It was a wild ride!" Behati told Porter.