JoJo Siwa Reveals Rudest Celebrity She's Met in TikTok Challenge

TikTok

And which celeb she has a crush on, who did her dirty...and who was the nicest

JoJo Siwa is spilling some Hollywood tea!

The 19-year-old took to TikTok to take part in a trend where she revealed the rudest celebrity she had encountered, her celebrity crush, the coolest celeb, the nicest celebrity she's ever met and the one that did her "dirty."

JoJo appeared to be sitting poolside in a blue bikini and captioned the short video, "Pool day = exposed hahahha."

While Siwa flashed each celebrity on the screen for a split second, eagle-eyed fans were able to decipher the stars via screenshots.

The "Boomerang" singer appeared to flash a photo of Candace Cameron Bure for the "Rudest Celebrity I Met." However, some fans wondered if the picture was actually the "Fuller House" star or another celebrity.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"I don't think #1 is Candance [sic] Cameron. I really think it's Ashley (Brynns Mom) from Dance Moms," one user commented while another replied, "If you slow down the video it's candance [sic] forsure."

JoJo labeled Zendaya as her "Celebrity Crush," Miley Cyrus as the "Nicest Celebrity I've Met," Elton John as the "Coolest Celebrity I've Met" and SpongeBob SquarePants as the "Celebrity Who Did Me Dirty."

With SpongeBob SquarePants being a fictional cartoon character, fans have speculated that the iconic sponge could represent the tumultuous working relationship she has had with Nickelodeon over the years.

The pop star, who has been vocal about her support for the LGBTQ community since coming out in January 2021, claimed that she hadn’t been invited to the network's 2022 Kids' Choice Awards in April.

"I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite," she revealed in an Instagram video at the time and noted that the award show had played her songs despite not sending an invitation.

This wasn't the first time Siwa had been vocal about her rollercoaster relationship with the network. She previously called out Nickelodeon to accuse the channel of keeping her from performing her original songs she recorded for the "J Team" movie on her fall tour.