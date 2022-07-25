Miranda Kerr Opens Up About Co-Parenting Relationship With Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Getty

"From day one, when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, 'Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn's needs first'"

Miranda Kerr is explaining her co-parenting dynamic with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

In a feature with Vogue Australia, the 39-year-old supermodel opened up about the steady relationship she's been able to maintain with Orlando when it comes to raising their 11-year-old son Flynn -- and even threw praise Katy Perry's way.

"Coparenting with Orlando and Katy [Perry] is something that I feel really happy about," the Kora Organics founder said.

The ex-couple called it quits in 2013 after three years of marriage, Kerr eventually married Evan Spiegel in 2017 and has since welcomed two more children, Hart and Miles. For Bloom, after dating Perry on and off for three years, the couple welcomed their daughter Daisy in August 2020.

Despite their split nearly a decade ago, Miranda revealed that she and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star have always been amicable when dealing with matters involving their son.

"From day one, when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, 'Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn's needs first, not our own.' That's the way we make our decisions," She explained. "Family is my No. 1 priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby."

The former Victoria Secret angel admitted that her friendships have "unfortunately" been delegated to the back burner as she deals with her other top priorities, adding "It's not going to be like that forever."

"I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys," she confessed that another baby wouldn't be off the table. "I feel like I'm open, so we’ll see what God decides."

Back in July 2020 in an interview with WSJ Magazine, Spiegel opened up about his role as Flynn's stepfather as well as the all-hands-on-deck dynamic the two couples possess when it comes to raising Flynn.

"What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced," the Snapchat CEO explained at the time. "I am in no way a replacement for Flynn's dad. I feel like [I’m part of] Team Flynn."