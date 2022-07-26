Mystery of Rhode Island Couple Found Dead with Kids in House Solved, According to Police

Facebook

The children were found unharmed inside the same house as their slain parents

Investigators say the couple found slain in their Rhode Island home last month died in an apparent murder-suicide.

Courtney Huard, 42, was "the victim of a domestic homicide," police in Cumberland, Rhode Island said. Authorities determined she had been shot by husband Eric Huard, 51. They said after fatally shooting his wife, Eric took his own life.

The couple's three children were home during the incident on June 22, 2022 and were unharmed.

Now a month later, investigators say they have a clear picture of what happened.

Cumberland Police Chief Matthew J. Benson released a statement via social media on Friday.

"We are reminded that there are three children who lost their parents, and two families that are devastated by the loss of their loved ones," Benson said in a Facebook post. "Our thoughts continue to be with them at this time."

Police at the time of the incident told community members: "Preliminary investigation indicates that this is an isolated incident as the two parties were known to each other."

Courtney's obituary paid tribute to her as a "loving and dedicated mother" and said "those in the community would always see her on the sidelines of her children's events with a bright smile, cheering them on."

A GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the three children has so far accumulated over $93k in donations.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.