Nick Cannon Shares First Pic, Reveals Eighth Child's Name, Baby Needed 'Respiratory Support' at Birth

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi share photos and a video montage of the whole birth experience of their first child together.

A proud papa now eight times over, Nick Cannon welcomed his first baby with model Bre Tiesi. in a new Instagram post and YouTube video and post shared on Monday, she revealed that things got scary for a few moments during the delivery.

Tiesi shared a lengthy video in her post which detailed the ten hours of labor she endured to bring their baby boy into the world. Part of that duration was because the baby had a "long crown," per Tiesi, due to his hand being by his ear during delivery.

She explained that he wasn't crying when he was born and needed "respiratory support" from their midwife. Finally, after what probably felt like eons to the new parents, he did cry.

"This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience," Tiesi wrote of her birthing experience.

She also had praise for Cannon, adding, "This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you."

Tiesi and Cannon kept the birth of their sun under wraps, private and to themselves, for the first month of his life; he was born on June 28. Tiesi's initial announcement post on Instagram shows lots of candid moments from the birth experience, with Cannon by her side very step of the way.

She dropped her follow-up on YouTube. The 11-minute video clip, which is graphic in depicting her experience, also reveals their new son's name. In one moment later in the video, Cannon is trying to get the newborn to look at him and calls him "Legendary."

A neon sign above the changing table where this scene takes place reads, "Legendary Love." You can relive their entire video experience in the full video below.

While this marks their first child together, Cannon has become almost as well known in the past year for his growing brood of children as he has for his acting and hosting career.

"The Masked Singer" and "Wild 'N Out" host already shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, as well as 11-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. He and Alyssa Scott lost 5-month-old Zen in December after a battle with brain cancer.