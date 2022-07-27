Jamie Campbell Bower Reveals He's 7 1/2 Years Sober Following Battle with Addiction

Getty

Jamie Campbell Bower is getting candid about his past addiction and sobriety journey.

On Wednesday, the actor took to Twitter to share that he's seven and half years sober following a battle with addiction and struggles with his mental health. In his powerful post, Bower, 34, also revealed that he once had to be hospitalized for his mental health.

"12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction," he tweeted. "Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health. I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober."

The "Stranger Things" star then reflected on how far he's come, noting that he's "grateful" for where he is now.

"I have made many mistakes in my life," he wrote. "But each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow. For anyone who wakes up thinking 'oh god not again' I promise you there’s a way."

"I'm so grateful to be where I am, I'm so grateful to be sober. I'm so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress," Bower concluded, signing off with "J" and an "x."

The "Sweeney Todd" actor has opened up about his struggles in the past.

In an interview with i-D magazine in September 2019, Bower -- who was the frontman for the band Counterfeit at the time -- spoke about his recovery.

"I'm in recovery, so one of the first things that they teach you when you're in recovery is to be super honest about what it is that you're feeling," he said. "Like guilt, shame, fear, sadness, whatever it is."

"The most important thing is, and it's the hardest thing to do, is just express exactly what it is that you're feeling," he added.

While speaking to Upset Magazine, also in September 2019, "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" star explained why he is candid with fans.