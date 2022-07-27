Retta Still 'Salty' About Good Girls Cancellation, Says 'One Person Ruined It'

Getty

After originally getting picked up for a shortened fifth season -- with the main cast agreeing to pay cuts -- NBC pulled the plug altogether on the show also starring Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman.

While fans are still mourning the loss of "Good Girls" after having already celebrated a renewal that was snatched away from them at the last minute, at least they can know they're not alone. Star Retta admitted she's still "salty" about it.

The actress dropped by "Live with Kelly and Ryan" this week and confirmed that despite the show having been renewed for a shortened fifth season, it was instead canceled outright last month. Retta and her co-stars, Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman, had even agreed to pay cuts to allow the show to continue, according to TVLine.

"We were very close to a fifth season," Retta said. So what happened? "One person ruined it for all of cast and crew and so it's not back."

Well, Kelly Ripa wasn't happy with that answer. "if one person ruins it for cast and crew, can't you just get rid of that one person and then bring in another person?" she asked.

"It was a little too close to when [the creative team] would have to start and figure out story," Retta explained. In other words, it was too late in the process to deal with the sudden absence, though she declined to name names.

She did, however, hint that it's one of the performers on the show, and not someone who can just easily disappear. When Ripa said that there had to be a way creatively to carry on, Retta agreed, noting, "Trust me, Kelly! I'm salty!"

She said that she'd even joked a solution, adding, "Okay, maybe there was a bomb scare at some point and then a bomb actually went off and that's why that person's gone."

Ripa leaned into her soap opera background and said there are "35 different ways" they could write their way out of this one. "You name it, I'll write it!" she offered.