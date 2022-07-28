Amy Grant In Stable Condition After Nashville Bike Accident

Getty

She was treated for cuts and abrasions and was thankfully wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Singer Amy Grant is on the road to recovery after she was hospitalized Wednesday following a biking accident in Nashville.

The 61-year-old "Baby Baby" singer was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital after falling off a bike while cycling with a friend. A representative told PEOPE that Grant was treated for cuts and abrasions, noting she was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The singer is in stable condition, staying overnight as a precaution on Wednesday and again tonight for observation and treatment.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The incident comes two years after Grant underwent open-heart surgery to fix a birth defect she didn't know about until a routine checkup in 2020. At the time, Grant revealed she needed surgery to fix a heart condition called PAPVR, a birth defect where one or more of the pulmonary veins do not connect correctly to the left atrium.

She showed off her surgical scar on social media following the operation (above), as she opened up about the support she's felt since she first revealed her condition.

"As people heard about the surgery I started getting messages: 'I'm praying for you' …'I'm praying for you.' People I worked with decades ago, people who have come to my concerts or listen to my music, my work family, people on social media, and my own friends and family all offered their prayers," she wrote. "And now, ten days later, I just want to say, from the moment I went to the hospital, if it really were a marathon race, I felt like I got into that runners block and as soon as it was time for the race to start there was this massive West Texas wind at my back... just pushing me through."