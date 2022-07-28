JoJo Siwa Reveals Bald Spot in TikTok Video Due to 'Stress Rash' From Her Time on Dance Moms

TikTok

"I would pick at it all day long, and I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there."

JoJo Siwa opened up about the bald patch on her head.

The 19-year-old "Boomerang" singer took to TikTok where she revealed a spot near her ear with sparsely growing hair. She added in text at the top of the clip, "When someone notices my bald spot and wonders what it's from..."

Siwa then flashed throwback photos of herself on the "Dance Moms" show to the song "Carrying Your Love" by David Morris. The "So You Think You Can Dance" judge had been a part of two seasons of the lifetime reality show beginning in 2015.

"Stress rash on my head when I was on Dance moms lead to no more hair there," she captioned the video.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

When a fan commented on the short clip thinking the bald spot was a result of Siwa's signature tight ponytails," the Nickelodeon alum addressed misconceptions with another video. "I figured I would just explain this. So no, it's actually not from the ponytails."

She pointed out the side on her head where she typically wore her ponytail and noted that the hair that was supposed to be on her bald spot "didn't really get pulled at all."

JoJo touched her spot and acknowledged the "awkward length" of hair, sharing, "When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms. I would pick at it all day long, and I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"So now I'm carrying her love with me. Right there," she said pointing to her head.

Siwa captioned the explanation, "Stress rash squadddddd babbyyyy."

Back in April, the "Dance Moms" star debuted a new short hairstyle on Instagram and said goodbye to her trademark high ponytail. She posted a selfie of herself in a car with the caption, "HAPPPPPY."

"So I just got my hair cut yesterday," Siwa told fans in an Instagram Story at the time. "And I went for a down and curly moment. But today, I went for an up and back moment, and I don't know, the picture that I posted was from yesterday when it was down and kind of curled …"