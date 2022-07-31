Demi Lovato Puts Wilmer Valderrama on Blast Over Relationship 12 Year Age Gap in New Track

Getty

Now 29 years old, Lovato has a fresh perspective on their relationship with the "That 70s Show" star they met at 17 when he was 29, describing it as "just a teenage dream ... was it yours or was it mine?"

That relationship is being addressed quite directly on the singer's upcoming album "HOLY FVCK," out August 19, in a track aptly titled "29." One fan took a snippet of that track and accompanied it with photos of Valderrama and Lovato to emphasize the message in the lyrics.

"Too young to drink wine," Lovato sings as pictures of her as a young teenager flash by, "Just 5 years of bleeders."

"Student and a teacher," was accompanied by a picture of Valderrama kissing Lovato on the forehead while, "Far from innocent," was accompanied by a shot of the couple in bed.

"What the f---'s consent," Lovato continues on the track. "Numbers told you not to / But that didn't stop you."

Lovato then sang about how they're reflecting back on the relationship now that they've reached the same age Valderrama was when they began. "Finally 29," they sing. "Funny just like you were at the time."

"Thought it was just a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?" the song continues, with Lovato then simply dropping the two relevant numbers to their relationship. "17. 29."

Fans got to hear this much of the track on Lovato's Discord listening party. The rest of the song has not yet been released, but certainly this much has started garnering a lot of attention from Lovatics who've long been interested in the relationship between Lovato and Valderrama. TooFab has reached out to reps for Valderrama about the track.

Lovato had glowing things to say about their ex of six years in the 2017 documentary "SImply Complicated." Lovato recalled thinking when they met that they had to have him, "but I was only 17 and he was like, 'Get away from me' as he was more than 12 years older."

Lovato said the couple started dating when they turned 18. "I think it was love at first sight," they said, per Hello Magazine. "We connected on a level that I've never connected with anybody before, he was just my rock, my everything

In 2016, the couple went their separate ways, saying in a joint statement that "this was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends."

Valderrama has since moved on, getting engaged and welcoming his first child with Amanda Pacheco early last year. When asked about this new relationship, Lovato told Harper's Bazaar that they were no longer in each other's lives.

"[We] haven't spoken in a long time, but I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own." They said because they'd gotten into the relationship at such a young age, they'd never really taken the time to learn about themself.

That journey of self-discovery saw Lovato come out as pansexual in March 2021 and non-binary two months later. In December 2021, Lovato revealed that they were dropping their controversial "California sober" stance to adopt a true "sober sober" lifestyle. The singer has struggled with addiction for more than a decade.

In April of 2020, Lovato spoke with Jameela Jamil on her "I Weigh" podcast about learning to let go of people in their life, saying they used to hang on because they were "afraid of fully letting go of people."

They explained that they had a tendency to try and make things right after a negative experience and had to unlearn that. "Now that I've been able to fully let go of people, you know, that is another thing that I had to learn when it comes to cutting toxic people out of your life," Lovato said. "If they're an ex, it's for a reason."

"HOLY FVCK" marks a dramatic musical shift for Lovato, veering hard into a rock sound after years as a pop star. While "29" hasn't been officially released yet, Lovato has started dropping official releases from the album.