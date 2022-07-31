Jodie Sweetin Weds in Intimate Ceremony -- See Which Full House Stars Were in Attendance

Getty

The actress walked down the aisle on her father's arm with her daughters by her side as she exchanged vows with social worker Mescal Wasilewski.

Stephanie Tanner is officially off the market! On Saturday evening, Jodie Sweetin took the magical walk down the aisle in an intimate marriage ceremony in Malibu, per People.

The actress has been with clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski for five years now; they got engaged this past January. While it was a small affair with only 50 attendees, Sweetin included some of her long-time "Full House" cast mates and friends.

According to People, who has the exclusive first look at the bride's stunning gown, she welcomed her on-screen big sister Candace Cameron Bure, "Uncle Jesse" John Stamos and Andrea Barber, who played best friend Kimmy GIbbler in both "Full" and "Fuller House."

"I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me," Sweetin said of her new husband. "I couldn't be more grateful."

Sweetin came down the aisle on the arm of her father Sam. She was met by daughters Zoie (14) and Beatrix (11), who stood beside her for the ceremony. After all, Sam is marrying into the whole family.

It was 2017 when Sweetin met Wasilewski through mutual friends. Theirs was a cross-country relationship at first with him in New York and her in Los Angeles. But just a few years later, in 2020, he packed up and made the move West.

"Mescal makes me feel absolutely comfortable and secure to shine as bright as I need to," Sweetin told the outlet. "He steps up and shows up for my girls. And we harmonize so well. He's really the best teammate I could ask for."

Sweetin showed off her nails (and the ring) in an Instagram post on Saturday. So far, that's the only social media share from any of the "House" stars from the big night.