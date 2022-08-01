Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House

TikTok

A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother.

Jennifer Michele of Land O' Lakes, Florida uploaded her security camera footage to TikTok on Friday, after two officers from the Pasco Police Department and a representative from Invitation Homes showed up to her home attempting to evict her family from the house.

The only problem: they were at the wrong address.

In the video, which has racked up nearly 5 million views since it was posted, a bewildered Michele -- who was at her mom's home 15 minutes away -- turns on the Ring and asks the three men, "Hello? What are you doing?" The men were already drilling her front door knob at the time.

"We're here to finalize the eviction," they tell her, as she asked, shocked, "What eviction?!" After being told the notice was posted a week ago, Michele exclaims that she's "all paid up on my bills" and warns them that she had dogs inside the home.

After the officer asks her name, someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. "I am caught up on my bills, nobody has served me an eviction notice. What the hell is going on?!" Michele asks again -- before one of the men tells her, "We do apologize, we have the wrong house. It's the next door neighbors."

At this point, however, the men had already pried the lock on the front door right off -- and can be seen telling her they'll have to repair it for her. Speaking with the Tampa Bay Times, Michele said they did fix it "right away" and even brought her some BBQ lunch for her family to apologize further.

While she said she wasn't angry -- because "people make mistakes" -- Michele told the outlet she was "very grateful that I have that Ring device because I was able to catch the situation."

"If I didn't have my Ring, all of my stuff would have been put out on my driveway," she also said to WTSP, echoing comments she made in a follow-up TikTok she posted (above). "If I was out of town, would they have gotten rid of my stuff? Would they have taken my dogs to animal control? I have no idea."

She explained on TikTok that pressing charges "didn't even cross my mind" and that she only shared the video because she thought it was funny. "Everything's fine," she added, "everything could have been so much worse than what it actually was."