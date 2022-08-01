Jim Edmonds Allegedly Calls Teddi Mellencamp 'Trash' and 'A Piece of S---' In Leaked DMs

Getty

Mellencamp shared the "angry" screenshots after making fun of Jim's wedding invitation on her podcast.

Jim Edmonds allegedly got a little feisty in Teddi Mellencamp's DMs -- and she immediately went and posted the receipts on social media.

The battle between the two started last week, when Mellencamp had Jim's ex-wife Meghan King on her Two Ts In A Pod podcast. During the interview, Teddi mentioned that she had received a copy of Jim and fiancee Kortnie O'Connor's wedding invitations in her DMs -- and went on to call the couple's James Bond-theme "very cringe."

After that exchange made headlines, it seems Jim reached out to Teddi, demanding to know how she got her hands on the invitation. While Edmonds hasn't publicly commented on the issue, Mellencamp shared his alleged messages to her Instagram Story over the weekend.

Instagram

"Ooof Jimmy is so angry," she captioned one of the screenshots, quoting a now-infamous Lisa Rinna/RHOBH moment in the process.

"Did Meghan send you that invitation? Hard to believe that out of the 18 we sent to our close friends 1 founds its way to you," Edmonds allegedly began the conversation. Teddi, however, said the invite didn't come from King, who she apparently "blindsided" by bringing it up during the interview. Mellencamp said someone sent it to her after she posted King would be on the podcast and asked for fan questions.

When he then asked for her to "show" him a screenshot of the submission, she said she wouldn't be outing who sent it to her. "But I give you my word," she added, "I will happily have Cortney [sic] on the pod to discuss and apologize for showing it."

"I don't believe anything that comes out of my exes [sic] mouth so how should I trust you?" he hit back, asking again for proof the invite didn't come from his ex. "And why would she want to come on your podcast after you literally just laughed at our so-called wedding invitation that you read completely wrong on the air."

Teddi said she didn't want to "fight" with Jim further, saying the invite was also shared on someone's Instagram Story for all to see. "I can apologize but that's where I leave it," she said -- before he supposedly responded, "I got some advice for you. Clean up your own s--- and stop worrying about other peoples before It comes back to bite you in the ass."

"Gotcha. I love when men angry text women they don't know," she said, before he allegedly fired off a series of fired-up messages.

"We're not fighting. I am now calling you out because of the trash that you put on your podcast and your trashy guest that you had on trying to make fun of somebody else trying to have a good life. So, you talk trash about my wedding but you don't know me? Or my fiancé. That must make you trash," he wrote, per the screenshots.

"I'm not angry I feel back for you and your family if that's how you're making a living from getting kicked off a fake reality show. Have a nice life piece of s---," the exchange continued. "Do you know what people think of you. That's sad that you're trying to bring other people down. I won't have any of it anymore good luck."

"Good bye Jim. You are welcome to have Courtney come on and I'll apologize to her," Teddi responded. "That's where I will leave it."

The last message she shared was from Jim, who supposedly wrote, "We would not stoop so low. And it's Kortnie by the way."