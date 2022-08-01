Man Shoots Woman In the Neck, Dies by Same Bullet: Police

Getty

Officers arrived only to find "a blood trail," no victims were located in the area...until a local hospital called

A Texas man is dead after allegedly shooting a woman before then getting struck by the same bullet.

Per Dallas police, officers responded to a shooting on Saturday morning, only to find "a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment." No victims were located inside or around the apartment.

It wasn't long until police got a call from a nearby hospital about a male and female who were found outside the building in their vehicle -- both with gunshot wounds.

Following an investigation, police determined 26-year-old Byron Redmon shot the woman in the neck "during a domestic disturbance" -- but the bullet excited the female victim "and hit Redmon in the leg."

The preliminary investigation determined at the apartment, the male, Byron Redmon, 26, shot the adult female victim in the neck. The bullet then exited and hit Redmon in the leg. Redmon died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing under case number 137373-2022 https://t.co/rVDhHN0sM6 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) July 31, 2022 @DallasPD

He died at the hospital.

According to WFAA, the woman -- whose identity was not released -- was treated and released the same day.