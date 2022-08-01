Taylor Armstrong Jumps from RHOBH to RHOC for Season 17

Getty

"There's a new Tres Amigas forming," teased Tamra Judge, who's also back two years after being fired.

Taylor Armstrong traded in her diamond for an orange!

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum just made Bravo history, becoming the first Housewives star to switch cities -- officially joining "Real Housewives of Orange County" for the show's upcoming 17th season.

While Armstrong herself has yet to comment on the news, Tamra Judge -- who is also back for Season 17 after being fired from the show two years ago -- shared her excitement on social media. "There’s a new Tres Amigas forming… #RHOC #Season17 #staytuned," she teased, sharing PEOPLE's original post revealing Armstrong's casting.

Taylor first starred on "RHOBH" in its first three seasons and made headlines at the time after filing for divorce from husband Russell Armstrong and accusing him of physical abuse. He died by suicide in 2011, just before the show's second season wrapped filming on its finale and reunion.

Following her third season, Armstrong has made a couple of brief guest appearances on the show -- before returning to Bravo in a much bigger role on "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex Wives Club" this year.

In what may have been an audition for Armstrong, she was seen getting into it quite a few times with Brandi Glanville on RHUGT.

On the show, she also explained that she was friendly with both Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson because she now lives in Orange County with husband John Bluhe and daughter Kennedy, 16.

In addition to Taylor and Tamra's return, RHOC recently axed newcomers Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong -- both of whom won't be back following their debut seasons.