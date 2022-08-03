Cheryl Burke Says Drinking Has Been On Her Mind 'A Lot More Than Normal'

Getty

Cheryl Burke is opening up about her sobriety journey.

During the latest episode of her "Burke in the Game" podcast, the 38-year-old dancer confessed that her abstinence from alcohol has been challenged by certain triggers.

"Last week I said I wasn't OK. This week, I'm still pissed but I know that this whole issue that we’re going through right now is going to be a long process," the "Dancing with the Stars" pro shared.

"And I just can't let it ruin my life because it is what it is, and right now, it's out of my control. So right now I'm trying to practice what I preach and I'm trying to just take it day by day, hour by hour," she continued.

Burke announced her sobriety in 2018 and although she hasn't felt the need to drink, she admitted that it has been on her mind.

"Speaking of, I don't wanna say that I've been feeling like drinking again lately, but it's definitely been on my mind a lot more than normal," she revealed that she has spoken to her therapist and discovered that her current feelings about sobriety is because she hasn’t completed the fourth step of her program.

"I seem to be stuck on for like the longest time now," she said and noted her plans to "slowly get back into it."

Burke also shared her recent discovery of triggers that have tested her desire to drink, "I just noticed, though, when I was out with my friends the other night, that there's like a time frame when I should not be out, and I think it's, like, 10:30."

"I know that's like a senior citizen time, but I noticed that after dinner, that people want to go out afterwards. I think I'm best just to drop people off as the designated driver and go on my merry way," she said. "Because I am triggered by people who have more than maybe a couple drinks around me, especially late at night."

Cheryl called her podcast a tool of accountability and shared that it allows her a space to be open with herself and with her friends.