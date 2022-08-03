Jo Koy Talks 'Next Chapter' With Chelsea Handler After Break Up

Getty

"I'll always champion for her and she'll always champion for me"

Jo Koy feels good about moving from exes to friends with Chelsea Handler.

The 51-year-old spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for his new movie "Easter Sunday" and revealed where the former couple stand with their relationship since breaking up last month.

"We're great friends and that's how it will always be," Koy revealed. "I'll always champion for her and she'll always champion for me — and we're gonna win, everyone wins."

The comedian noted that their renewed status of friendship felt "great." He explained, "It's always been that way, so it's the next chapter."

After their split last month, Koy claimed that "the love is still there," while speaking to TMZ about how they were coping with calling it quits.

"Everything's good. We're taking a break," he said. "We're great friends, we've always been great friends. The love is still there."

Although he refrained from revealing who had initiated the break up, Koy revealed that the exes were still in touch.

Handler first revealed how the two had transformed their friendship into something romantic during an episode of her podcast "Dear Chelsea" last October.

The 46-year-old recalled how Koy had reached out to her to write a "blurb" for his book "Mixed Plate," and added that they hadn't spoken "in years." The two then "started talking" and even had a "fun" night at Handler's old house.

The former "Chelsea" host then went skiing in Whistler, Canada for a few months. Koy later came to Canada as well, but he was shooting a movie in Vancouver. The pair FaceTimed, but "didn't see each other" in person for "about four months."

"The minute we were both back in LA, we were like, 'Let's go to dinner,'" Koy said, with Handler noting that it was "very organic."

And things took a turn when the Handler had a show in Las Vegas and Koy came to see her.

"You walked in and I just remember seeing him and being like, 'Oh, oh. OK. Wait a second. Something's happening here,'" Handler recalled, adding that Koy was "so attentive" that night.

When they returned to Los Angeles the following day, the two went out and had a "really fun night." Handler said she then "made a move."