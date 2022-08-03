JoJo Siwa's Mom Jessalynn Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure's 'Morals,' Gives Her Version of Events

Getty

"It's super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking"

On Monday, the "Dance Moms" alum detailed what she claims went down at the "Fuller House" premiere after-party several years ago, during which Candace declined to take a photo with JoJo.

JoJo, 19, named Candace, 46, as the "rudest celebrity she's ever met" in a TikTok video, which ignited the saga.

In her Instagram post, Jessalynn, 47, shared a video clip from an old episode of her podcast "Success with Jess," in which she spoke about JoJo's interactions with Candace, including the alleged snub.

According to Jessalynn, at the "Fuller House" after-party, JoJo approached Candace and said, "Oh my god, I love you so much. Can we please take a selfie?" The actress allegedly replied, "Not now, maybe later."

"Word for word," Jessalyn added. "'Not now, maybe later.'"

The reality star went on to recall a second run-in JoJo had with Candace when they both were guests on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"Fast forward, we go on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', who's on the day JoJo is on?," Jessalynn said. "I go, 'If she even asks you for a picture, please say, 'Not now, [maybe] later.' Just kidding!"

Jessalynn was asked if "there was any interaction" between JoJo and Candace that day.

"No, she just couldn't be bothered," she claimed in reply. "And you know what? Maybe she was having an emergency and her kid was crying and she was trying to get ahold of the babysitter. I do not know what was going on but it's funny when you don't know and somebody treats you like that... and it's hard to be a celebrity, I'll give it to you, but that was so long ago ... and I still remember it! DJ ..."

Alongside the video, Jessalynn wrote, "I talked about this on my podcast a while back.

The recent story told wasn't quite right so here is the real version."

"At the end of the day this story, it's not about a simple photo it's about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way," she continued, before appearing to throw shade at Candace, who had posted a Bible verse on her Instagram Stories after fans speculated she was the one JoJo named as the "rudest celebrity" the young star had met.

Jessalynn concluded, "It's super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking. 🌈"

TooFab has reached out to Candace for comment.

Following JoJo's TikTok video, Candace shared a video to Instagram in which she said she and JoJo spoke on the phone about the drama. Candace explained what happened from her point of view and shared why JoJo had targeted her.

"She actually didn't want to tell me because she said it's so silly, she felt bad and that's why it just wasn't a big deal to her," the Hallmark star explained. "But then [JoJo] said, 'I met you at the 'Fuller House' premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, "Can I have a picture with you?" and you said to me, "Not right now." And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"

"I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn't take a picture with you! I feel crummy," Candace added, before apologizing to the social media personality. "JoJo, I'm so sorry!"

Shortly after, JoJo went on to open up about her side of the story that led to her calling the actress the "rudest" celebrity she'd ever met -- and she never meant for any of this to become a thing.

"I had a rough experience when I was little," JoJo said in a video obtained by Page Six. "I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her."

JoJo emphasized that her "bad experience" with Candace does not mean the former "The View" panelist "is an awful human being."

"I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever," JoJo explained. "It just, you know, it was a rough experience for me."

In another clip obtained by Page Six, the Nickelodeon alum spoke more about the alleged snub and her conversation with Candace, claiming that the "Full House" star "didn't share all the details of the meeting,"

"It was one of those memories that little 11-year-old me was stuck with," JoJo said.

She confirmed the alleged snub went down at the "Fuller House" premiere after-party, adding, "I was okay with that, but then when I turned around and looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids. And that's what made me really, really upset."

"It's just one of those memories that whenever you're little, somebody says something to you, and you just never forget it as long as you live -- I think we've all had that moment -- and I feel like this was that moment for me."

The "JoJo Goes" star confirmed that she and Bure did have a 10-minute conversation on the phone, in which the latter apologized. "We talked, it was cool, it was nice," she added.

JoJo's video came after Candace's daughter, Natasha, called out Siwa in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

"Respectfully, someone saying 'no' to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough experience,'" said Natasha, 23. "This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone. There are bigger issues in this world than this. Grow up."