Kristin Cavallari Details 'Awful' Recent Date with An Actor: 'I Hope He Doesn't hear This'

Getty

She also spills on the end of her marriage to Jay Cutler and why she wants to see him remarry.

Kristin Cavallari is back on the market following her divorce from Jay Cutler ... and she's quickly discovering some brutal truths about the dating pool.

During an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the former "Laguna Beach" star was asked by host Alex Cooper to describe the last date she went on and Cavallari was more than ready to share the "awful" tale.

"This is a good story, actually," she began. "So I hate actors, I’ve always known that. In my early 20s I went out with a few and they're the worst."

Cavallari then explained that an unnamed actor asked her out about two months ago and she took him up on the offer, meeting up at Laurel Hardware in Los Angeles for a date. "God, I hope he doesn't hear this," she added, before explaining how it all went awry.

"He was slamming drinks, like slamming drinks and then at one point he was telling me he does his own stunts. We were sitting at the bar, it's f—ing packed, he gets up to reenact a stunt he had done, accidentally runs into the waiter," Cavallari revealed. "I was like, 'Please sit the f--- down,' just creating this commotion in the middle of Laurel Hardware. Reenacting a stunt in the middle of a packed restaurant. It was awful."

She added that he's texted her "a couple times" since their date -- and while she hasn't ghosted him entirely, she's only given him "like a one-word response."

Cavallari didn't name names throughout the podcast, even when asked to reveal the most famous person she's ever dated. "Your publicist is having a panic attack," noted Cooper after asking the question. "I didn't deny a lot of people back in the day, to be honest," joked the reality star.

The one ex she did address was Cutler, after Cooper wondered what led to the downfall of their marriage. The two announced their split back in April 2020, after 10 years together and a 7-year marriage. They share three children; Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 6.

"I called off the engagement the same reasons I got a divorce. If there's any takeaway from that it's that you can't ignore red flags, people don't change and you gotta trust your gut," she explained. "I was 23 when I met Jay, I was a baby and at that time in my life, getting married and having kids was the next natural step. I had gotten everything out of my system and I don't regret anything at all and I am thankful for our time together."

"I just think, now I'm so different dating and I see s--- a mile away. And now it's like, 'Nope, I'm not going to put up with that,'" she said. "It's a big turnoff instead of being, 'Maybe he'll change, I can fix him."

Though she called it a "toxic" relationship, Cavallari was hesitant to get into any specifics.

"Because I have three kids with him, I'm very careful about what I say. If you and I didn't have microphones in front of us, I'd f—ing tell you,'" she explained. "But that's their dad and my oldest Googles us now. I just want to be very careful. Even if I don't say anything, the headlines will say I f—ing trashed him somehow. It was toxic, period, end of story, that's all I need to say."

That being said, she also wishes Cutler -- and all her exes -- the best in the future.

"I hope that he finds someone, I really do. I want him happy. My kids benefit from that," she told Cooper. "I hope that he gets remarried. I really do. Obviously, the first time I heard, it stung a little. I really want all of my exes to be happy and be in a great relationship."