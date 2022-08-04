Katharine McPhee Blames 'Woke' Voters for Crime in Beverly Hills, Scared to Wear Jewelry

Getty

If you spot Katharine McPhee out in Los Angeles these days, odds she won't be wearing any expensive jewelry.

On Wednesday, the singer took to her Instagram Stories to express her frustration over the current "sad state" LA is in, blaming it on "woke" voters.

As a result of her concerns about the city, McPhee, 38, said she would no longer be wearing any nice jewelry, specifically on her fingers and wrists, while going out in LA, and also noted her endorsement for Rick Caruso, who is running for Mayor of Los Angeles, in each of her posts.

In the first post, the "American Idol" alum reshared a post of a story about an elderly man who was apparently "jumped," "mugged and beaten up" in Beverly Hills.

Alongside the story, McPhee wrote, "This is literally my worry and thought every time I go out now. We need @rickcarusola," pointing out that it happened in "Bh proper."

"What's this world coming to?" she continued.

"@streetpeopleofbeverlyhills I blame every single woke voter," the actress added. "Seniors getting beat up in [Beverly Hills] while walking. Keep voting for this. What a sad state this city is in."

McPhee then went on to share a screenshot of a text conversation she had with her friend Sara Mann.

"Don't wear your Rolex," Mann told McPhee, per the photo. In response, McPhee said, "No rings no watches."

On top of the screenshot, the "Smash" star wrote, "This is the real life text/convos you have with fam and friends about living in La now. We need @rickcarusola."

In another post, McPhee shared a photo of herself with both of her hands up to show that she wasn't wearing any jewelry on her fingers or wrists. "No rings watches or anything out in La anymore," she wrote alongside a three eye roll emojis, before also tagging Caruso.

Meanwhile, the same day, "The House Bunny" star was seen out shopping in Beverly Hills with her husband David Foster, as shown in photos posted by Just Jared. The two were seen leaving Sara and Erin Foster's store, Favorite Daughter.

McPhee, along with her stepdaughters Sara, 41, and Erin, 39, are among several celebrities who have endorsed Caruso for mayor. Others stars who have voiced their support for the billionaire businessman include Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk and Gwyneth Paltrow.

However, Caruso's opponent, Karen Bass, has a long list of celebrities backing her as well, including Jennifer Aniston, Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Garner.