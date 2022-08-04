Lisa Rinna Explodes on Sutton Stracke on RHOBH: 'I Will F---ing Hunt You Down!'

Bravo

"Get out of my house. If you're going to talk like this, you should leave."

A self-described "drunk" Lisa Rinna unloaded on Sutton Stracke on Wednesday night's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" -- nearly throwing Sutton out of her home during a wine tasting that ended in chaos.

The altercation stemmed from Sutton's appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" last September, during which she claimed Lisa and Harry Hamlin never thanked her for bringing them as guests to one of Elton John's Oscar parties, which is also a charity event. This was a bit of payback for her friend Garcelle Beauvais, after Rinna said she was disappointed Beauvais never sent a thank you text to her for dropping some of Harry's famous pasta sauce off at the house.

Though it seemed like Rinna and Stracke had moved past the drama -- with Rinna saying as much at a lunch between the two of them on this very same episode -- Lisa blew up at Sutton over it all over again at a wine tasting for her new rosé.

During the tasting, Erika Jayne reiterated to Garcelle that she thought Sutton was a "liability" to keep as a friend, because Beauvais always "has to clean up" for Stracke whenever she offends someone else in the group. As the women argued about that, the charity event came up again, setting Rinna off.

Sutton said she "had no idea the capacity of hurt" her WWHL comments would cause, as Rinna said Stracke needed to "figure out" why she intentionally wants to hurt her. "Think about it for five f---ing seconds," said Rinna to her shocked costar.

"You're very funny, because our lunch went very differently than right now," said Sutton, as the show flashed back to Rinna saying, "We have to move on now" from this issue the previous day. "I can't help you forgive me. I want you to because I do like you," said Stracke, as Rinna then mocked her Southern accent. "I think you are a good person ... some days," joked Sutton, who then felt the wrath of Rinna.

"You know what, you don't respect me. You don't actually like me," spewed Lisa. "I have talked so f---ing nasty behind your back," she continued, before Sutton accused her of talking "out of both sides of your mouth."

"So do you and you know what, f--- you!" Rinna shot back. "Get out of my house. If you're going to talk like this, you should leave. Come after me as much as you f---ing want but do not bring up my children or my husband, period end of story. And if you do, I will come for you until the end of days. If you come for my husband and kids, I will f---ing hunt you down!"

The women all agreed husband and kids were off-limits, before Sutton apologized -- again -- for having "humiliated" Rinna with the charity claim. "You looked like a f---ing fool when you did it," Lisa shot back, "You humiliated yourself and me, Harry and the charity, tenfold. So get ready, get ready for that."

In a confessional, Sutton had the line of the night -- saying "The soap actress in Lisa doesn't leave her body. It would take an exorcism to get the soap actress out."

On WWHL after the episode aired, Rinna admitted she got a laugh out of the exorcism line and stood by her stance -- saying she doesn't owe Sutton any apology over the Elton John drama, while reiterating her belief that Stracke is the one who needs to apologize.