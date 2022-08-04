Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Returns to Jersey Shore Following Arrest, 'Mental Health Issues'

MTV

He last appeared on the show back in January -- but left to "seek medical treatment" after he was arrested for a domestic violence.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is headed back to the "Jersey Shore."

In a preview for next week's episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," the reality star was seen back in front of the camera for the first time since the show's Season 5 premiere in January.

The sneak peek footage showed a producer asking Ron how it felt "to be back in Jersey," as he replied, "It feels good." He was also seen hugging it out with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino before a one-on-one sit down -- a chat in which Mike said "everyone was definitely upset" about Ron's actions and wondering whether he was "eager to make amends."

Viewers will have to tune in next week for more, but Ronnie's return comes almost eight months to the day from his last appearance on the show.

The series' January 6, 2022 episode highlighted his exit, as the entire cast reacted to headlines about Ronnie getting arrested for a domestic violence incident involving then-girlfriend Saffire on April 22, 2021.

After his costars expressed concern, the episode then flashed headlines about Ron taking a break from the show to focus on his mental health, before a slate reading: "If you, or someone you know, is struggling emotionally, visit mentalhealthishealth.us for resources and support."

"After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long," he said in a statement when he decided to break from the series. "My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on. This process will be difficult but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter."

Ronnie avoided jail time for violating his probation with the April arrest by completing an in-patient program. He was also ordered to take 26 parenting classes and a 3-year protective order was put in place so he couldn't harass or intimidate Saffire

While he and Saffire did still get engaged shortly after the incident, it appears they may have recently split -- and have wiped all evidence of one another from their respective Instagram pages.