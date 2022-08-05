Rosie O'Donnell Responds After Daughter Vivienne Says She Didn't Have 'Normal' Upbringing

TikTok

"I'm so incredibly, incredibly thankful for her, but one thing she's not done is normal."

Rosie O'Donnell wasted no time replying to her daughter Vivienne on TikTok this week, after the teenager has some choice words about her childhood.

In a light-hearted video shared on Thursday, the 19-year-old daughter of Rosie and ex-wife Kelli Carpenter responded to fans who think her celebrity mama was able to give her a "normal" upbringing.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"I love all these comments about how Rosie kept my life normal. No offense mom, no, that never happened," said Vivienne in the video. "She just didn't really inform us about anything. I think that was more it. Because once I would find out, she'd be like, 'Vivi, come on, you know that. Like, you know that.'"

The teen added, "She has done so much for me, and I'm so incredibly, incredibly thankful for her, but one thing she's not done is normal."

When one of her followers commented, "Are any moms normal though!?!?", Vivienne was quick to agree -- writing, "definitely not."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Her post was a response to comments she received following another video from earlier in the week -- where she revealed that, growing up, "this beautiful woman" would always come to her birthday parties with her own children. "I just never had any idea who the f--- she was," she continued, saying that she only realized the truth after watching an award show with her mom when she was 12.

"One night they were watching TV and "it's Mo, getting a f---ing award. And I'm like, 'Wait, Mo is Madonna?!' Had no idea it was Madonna until I was 12 and it was the same thing with Oprah," she explained, prompting comments like, "Your parents did an amazing job keeping you out of the craziness of Hollywood."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Later in the day, Rosie shared her own video responding to her daughter's comments.

"Vivi, what do you mean I didn't do anything normal?" she asked. "I did normal things. I'm normal. I'm totally normal. Jeez, Viv. I'm gonna tell some secrets about you!"

The clip was shared to Rosie's 2 million followers and has been viewed nearly 75,000 times since it went up.