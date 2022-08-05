Mom Thinks Baby Girl Looks Just Like Woody Harrelson — He Responds!

Getty

"Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson," the mom wrote with a side-by-side comparison of her baby and the actor

Woody Harrelson is flattered to be compared to an adorable baby girl.

When the mother of 9-month-old Cora, Danielle Grier Mulvenna, tweeted a side-by-side comparison of her child and the actor -- Woody responded.

Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon pic.twitter.com/v3oZbXDrQM — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022

"Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson," the besotted mother wrote.

To the surprise of everyone on the internet, Harrelson responded with a sweet poem:

"Ode to Cora-

You're an adorable child

Flattered to be compared

You have a wonderful smile

I just wish I had your hair"

Meanwhile, Mulvenna said she never saw the resemblance until a friend pointed it out at a barbecue.

"Basically we never saw the resemblance until our friend Chris pointed it out at a BBQ. Then once we took that photo of her laughing it was undeniable," she told TODAY.

In response to Harrelson's online reaction, she said: "We’re so touched by Woody’s response — it’s a great lookalike to have if you’re going to have one."

Mulvenna also replied directly to the "Cheers" star's poem online: "You’ve made our day ❤️ can’t wait to show her this when she’s older, you have another fan for life xxx".