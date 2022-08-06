Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate

Getty

While Khloe has yet to comment on the birth of her baby boy, one Kardashian-Jenner family member has offered their congratulations.

On Friday, it was reported that "The Kardashians" star and her ex have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, via surrogate. A rep for Khloe confirmed the birth to Page Six.

Khloe, 38, and Tristan, 31, have had an on-again-off-again relationship since 2016, and share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

While Khloe, 38, has yet to comment on the birth of her baby boy, one Kardashian-Jenner family member has offered their congratulations: Caitlyn Jenner. The reality star gave the Good American founder a shoutout on social media following her exciting news, congratulating Khloe on both Twitter and her Instagram Story.

Alongside an article about Khloe and Tristan welcoming baby No. 2, Caitlyn, 72, tweeted, "Congratulations major @khloekardashian I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!"

Caitlyn went on to post her tweet on her Instagram Story, and added another sweet message, writing, "@khloekardashian I love you so much! You are an amazing mother and such a strong boss woman! Truly incredible for women everywhere -- so blessed to have you in my life!"

Last month, TMZ broke the news that the former couple was expecting their second child via surrogate.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Khloe told the E! News. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

While the baby boy is Khloe's second child, he marks Tristan's third. The NBA star is dad to son Prince, 5, whom he shares with Jordan Craig, and 7-month-old son, Theo, whom he fathered with Maralee Nichols. The paternity scandal -- and Tristan cheating on Khloe ... again -- were documented on the Season 1 finale of "The Kardashians." (News of Nicholas' pregnancy broke in December 2021.)

Since filming wrapped on the show's first season, Khloe and Tristan have reportedly not reconciled since.

"Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," a source said to E! News. "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

And it seems that Khloe herself confirmed she's no longer in a relationship with Tristan.

The "Revenge Body" star "liked" a post from the Kardashian fan account @kardashiansocial. The post featured a video of Tristan holding hands with a woman while in Greece. In the caption, the account echoed E!'s source, and cited a similar statement apparently from Khloe's rep, noting that Khloe and Tristan are "both single" and "haven't spoken since December" aside from co-parenting,