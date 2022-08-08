Jewel Shares TikTok Video of Her Tour Bus on Fire in Hotel Parking Lot: 'How 'Bout This Bulls---"

Getty

"We had a full bus fire."

Jewel's tour bus went ablaze in a freak accident, and luckily there were no injuries.

The "Foolish Games" singer took to TikTok on Saturday to share that her tour bus had caught fire while parked in a hotel parking lot. "We had a full bus fire. Nobody was hurt, it happened on an off-day," the 48-year-old country artist revealed.

"The fire department came, everybody is safe," she continued and the text "Thank you firefighters and department!!!" in the corner of the video.

The four time Grammy Award winner noted that the bus driver had been alerted about the fire by the front desk staff and expressed her gratitude towards the driver's quick thinking to save a vintage guitar and amp inside the bus.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Our bus driver is a hero for saving the vintage gear!" she wrote in the video.