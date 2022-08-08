Mike Tyson Swings at Hulu's 'Slave Master Take Over' of His Life Story

Getty

"To Hulu executives I'm just a n***** they can sell on the auction block."

Mike Tyson is furious at Hulu for their unauthorized series based on his life, "Mike."

The boxing legend took aim at the upcoming series in a recent Instagram post, where he praised UFC president Dana White for apparently turning down a lucrative promotional deal.

"Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life," Tyson wrote. "He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me."

"Don't let Hulu fool you," he continued in a followup post. "I don't support their story about my life. It's not 1822. It's 2022. They stole my life story and didn't pay me. To Hulu executives I'm just a n***** they can sell on the auction block."

Previously, when the show was announced in 2021, the knockout artist slammed it as a "tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story."

EP of the show, Steven Rogers, said at the time that Tyson's life story rights were "already taken" and that he hoped that if the boxer ever watched the series "he would change his opinion."

Tyson, meanwhile, told ET it was a "flat out lie" and his life rights option had expired a long time ago.

Hulu's "Mike" begins streaming August 25.

Meanwhile, Tyson has authorized a different limited series based on his life starring Jamie Foxx and has Martin Scorsese and Antoine Fuqua producing.